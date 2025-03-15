Atria Investments Inc Has $612,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,174 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

