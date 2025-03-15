Atria Investments Inc Invests $591,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.98 and a 52-week high of $245.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average of $228.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

