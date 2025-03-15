Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649,765 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 557,502 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 306,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $57.76 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

