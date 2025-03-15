Atria Investments Inc Purchases 5,527 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.05% of Mission Produce worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

AVO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.25.

In related news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $869,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,015,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,852. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 103,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,508,896.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,735.98. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,786. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

