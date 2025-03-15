Atria Investments Inc Purchases 610 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Knife River were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Knife River by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Knife River by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Knife River by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $66.13 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.