Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.06% of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XAPR. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr in the third quarter worth $587,000.

Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XAPR opened at $32.67 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20.

About Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (XAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

