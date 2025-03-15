Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 289,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 183,516 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 406,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

BAR stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.