Atria Investments Inc Sells 12,755 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

