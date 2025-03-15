Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,930 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLMN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

