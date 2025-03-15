Atria Investments Inc Sells 307 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,175,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.46.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

