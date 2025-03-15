Atria Investments Inc Sells 5,221 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNA opened at $61.39 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $83.00 target price on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

