Atria Investments Inc Sells 8,368 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after buying an additional 158,385 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

DLTR stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $137.14.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

