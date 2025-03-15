Atria Investments Inc Trims Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,680,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of PIPR opened at $254.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.05. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $183.58 and a twelve month high of $351.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

