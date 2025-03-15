Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.46 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.