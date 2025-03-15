Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

TSN stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

