B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.57) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.71.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 113.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 42.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 122,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 216,539 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 139.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

