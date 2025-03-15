Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 909,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 386.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 100,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.
Several research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
