Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

