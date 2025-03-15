Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $445.00 to $327.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $357.48 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $546.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,052.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

