Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,083,000 after purchasing an additional 967,523 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2,715.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $55,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

