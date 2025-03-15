Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $44,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $20.61 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $48,086.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,680.90. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $68,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

