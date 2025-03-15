Brokers Offer Predictions for Shoe Carnival FY2028 Earnings

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVLFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.50. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

