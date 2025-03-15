Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $538.00 to $526.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.13.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $357.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.69. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $546.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.08 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 382.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

