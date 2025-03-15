Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target to GBX 260

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 260 ($3.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBR
Harbour Energy Stock Up 2.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Harbour Energy
In other news, insider Simon Henry purchased 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,611.18). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 21,436 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £40,085.32 ($51,850.11). 64.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.