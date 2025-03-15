Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target to GBX 260

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 260 ($3.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBR

Harbour Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Harbour Energy

HBR opened at GBX 189.60 ($2.45) on Friday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 177.90 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 333.90 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.53. The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

In other news, insider Simon Henry purchased 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,611.18). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 21,436 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £40,085.32 ($51,850.11). 64.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.