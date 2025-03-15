Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.93) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,150 ($14.88).
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
