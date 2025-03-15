Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.93) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,150 ($14.88).

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 764.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 819.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £909.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 666 ($8.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.66).

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

