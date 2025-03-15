Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and traded as high as $24.49. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 414 shares traded.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.