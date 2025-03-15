Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $110.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

TER stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $163.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,492. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,458,000 after acquiring an additional 350,002 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,665,000 after acquiring an additional 94,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

