Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.19. Capstone shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 219,613 shares.

Capstone Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

About Capstone

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

