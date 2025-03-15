CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $44,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,306,099.76. This trade represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCCS opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 466.23 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

