Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,145 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $45,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $86.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCII

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.