Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,832 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $47,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Middleby by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Middleby by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $151.67 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $118.41 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

