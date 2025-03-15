Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,277 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $44,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gentex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,761,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

