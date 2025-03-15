Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 715,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $46,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Brunswick by 21.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $96.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.