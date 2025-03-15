Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $46,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 30.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 73.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Lear by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $94.56 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

