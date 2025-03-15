Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $47,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 220.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 1,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Silgan by 27.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Silgan Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

