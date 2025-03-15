Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 196,619 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $48,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,918 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,866,000 after purchasing an additional 963,068 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 700,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 207,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 675,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,761. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $808,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

