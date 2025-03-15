Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,102 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $45,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dorman Products by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM opened at $127.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,161,002.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 867,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,723,422.93. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,927. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

