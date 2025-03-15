Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $44,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Bread Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 15.14%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

