Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $45,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Olin by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Olin by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

