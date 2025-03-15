Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $48,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oxford Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

