Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $43.51 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $43,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,933,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $523.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $638.21.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

