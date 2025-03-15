Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $43.91 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $43,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,525,000 after purchasing an additional 538,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AGCO by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,661,000 after buying an additional 80,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AGCO by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,775,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $125.76.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.39%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

