Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.06 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,575 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $44,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 192.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of VRRM opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

