Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46.06 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 113,425 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $46,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.