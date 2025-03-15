Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,927 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,927 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $47,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

