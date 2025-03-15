Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 46,050 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $43,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

