Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,915 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $44,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $87.33 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $118.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.63. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 84.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

