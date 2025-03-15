Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,776,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,586 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $47,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,110,000 after buying an additional 128,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,880 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,512,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 411,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,314,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 419,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $15.00 price objective on Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Macy’s Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

