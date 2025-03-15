Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,053 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,188,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $44,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $225,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $40.10 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $56,421.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,645.92. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,020,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,066.84. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,584 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

