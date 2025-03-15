Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,191 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,191 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $46,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPG by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TPG by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TPG by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in TPG by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 322,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Trading Up 2.2 %

TPG opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -481.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

